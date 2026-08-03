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Herzog accuses NYC Mayor Mamdani of ‘spreading blasphemy, hate, antisemitic rhetoric’

His comments came after Mamdani called Prime Minister Netanyahu a ‘war criminal’ and ‘the architect of a horrific genocide against the Palestinian people’

August 3, 2026 16:31
Mamdani.jpg
New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani speaks at a food distribution center in Brooklyn on July 27, 2026 (Getty Images)

By

Gabrielle Apfel

2 min read
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Israeli President Isaac Herzog has accused New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani of “spreading blasphemy, hate, antisemitic rhetoric”.

In an interview with Fox News, Herzog argued that Mamdani refuses to acknowledge “the Jewish people’s inherent right to have a nation of their own”.

"And he’s basically spreading blasphemy, hate, antisemitic rhetoric. He should understand that he’s risking his own citizens, he’s risking their safety, well-being and life,” he went on.

His comments came after Mamdani called Benjamin Netanyahu “a war criminal” and “the architect of a horrific genocide against the Palestinian people”, in a video he posted on social media on July 21, during which he admitted he did not have the legal authority to execute the International Criminal Court (ICC) warrant against the Israeli prime minister.

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Topics:

President Herzog

Zohran Mamdani

New York

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