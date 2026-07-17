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Herzog: ‘I dream of peace with Saudi’

The Israeli president also said that his ‘heart aches’ for Palestinian civilians caught up in the Gaza War

July 17, 2026 10:53
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Israeli President Isaac Herzog during an interview with Al-Arabiya on July 16, 2026 (YouTube/AlArabiyaEnglish)

By

JC Reporter,

Jewish News Syndicate

2 min read
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Israeli President Isaac Herzog told a rare interview with Saudi TV on Thursday that achieving peace with Riyadh remains one of his greatest aspirations.

Herzog also expressed admiration for Saudi leaders Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and called for closer relations between Jews and Muslims across the Middle East.

“It is my dream to see peace between Israel and Saudi Arabia. I have great respect for Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman,” he told the state-owned Al-Arabiya channel.

"The thing that we want most in Israel is to see rapprochement between the nations.

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Topics:

President Herzog

Israel

Israeli Politics

Abraham Accords

Saudi Arabia

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