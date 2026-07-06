Hamas dissolves Gaza government in preparation for peace plan handover

However, the committee's statement said that all current employees of Hamas' "civilian" apparatus would continue to serve under the NCAG.

An Israeli official told the Kan public broadcaster that the purported resignations, while all of the committee members remain in office, was "a spin that means absolutely nothing".

The official added: "Hamas fears it will be found to be in violation of the agreement, so it is buying time and engaging in spin."

Under the second phase of US President Trump's 20-point peace plan, Hamas is to cede power, and Gaza is to be deradicalised and disarmed, with the deployment of an International Stabilisation Force to parts of the Strip currently held by the Israeli military.

Meanwhile, the NCAG would be responsible for restoring public services, managing infrastructure projects, and overseeing civil institutions.

But top Hamas leaders, including Khaled Mashaal and Musa Abu Marzouk, have rejected key parts of the second phase in recent months, including disarmament, despite having agreed to the proposal in October.

Prime Minister Netanyahu said last week that the Gaza Strip no longer poses a military threat to Israel, while acknowledging that Hamas' civilian rule has yet to be dismantled.

“A few days ago, we eliminated one of the last remaining [senior Hamas leaders], Izz al-Din al-Haddad, who was their military commander and one of the architects of the terrible [October 7, 2023], massacre,” he told Channel 14. “What was the response? Nothing. Zero. Not a single bullet, because we are in control.”

However, the premier noted, “We also had a third objective, and that objective has not yet been achieved: to eliminate their civilian rule.” He added: “We will get there. There is still work to do.”