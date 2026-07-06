Hamas dissolves Gaza government in preparation for peace plan handover

Hamas announced on Monday it was dissolving its government in Gaza, technically freeing the territory from its control for the first time in 20 years, in what appeared to be a largely symbolic move.
Hamas's Governmental Emergency Committee, the body responsible for civilian administration in the Strip, confirmed the resignation of its members, saying the move came in response to the "higher interests" of Gazans amid "the continuing war, blockade, delayed reconstruction and Israel's refusal to withdraw".
In a statement cited by Al Jazeera, the committee called on mediators to press for the US-backed National Committee for the Administration of Gaza (NCAG) to enter the Strip immediately and begin carrying out its duties, "thereby strengthening the resilience of our people and helping to heal their wounds".
An anonymous Hamas official told AFP that the terror group "decided to dissolve the Gaza government committee and to appoint a nationally accepted figure to oversee the committee's work until the NCAG formally assumes its responsibilities".
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