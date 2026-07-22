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Mamdani admits he ‘does not have authority’ to arrest ‘war criminal’ Netanyahu

The New York mayor had promised to detain the Israeli leader if he visited the city to attend the UN

July 22, 2026 14:33
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New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani during a video address regarding the ICC warrant against Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu on July 21, 2026 (X/ZohranMamdani)

By

Jacob Jaffa

1 min read
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New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani has admitted that his office “does not have the independent legal authority” to arrest Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu.

In a video statement addressing the issue, which had been a key campaign pledge for the Democratic Socialist, he labelled Netanyahu a “war criminal” and accused Israeli forces of deliberately targeting children and civilian infrastructure in Gaza.

"Benjamin Netanyahu is a war criminal, the architect of a horrific genocide against the Palestinian people,” he said.

"He is responsible for the killing of more than 73,000 people, for the maiming of tens of thousands of children...for the targeting of neonatal hospitals and maternity units, denying newborns even the chance to live, for the countless people he starved as he blocked food and humanitarian aid from reaching them.

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Topics:

Zohran Mamdani

New York

Benjamin Netanyahu

ICC

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