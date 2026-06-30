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Mamdani criticised for claiming Israel ‘privileges’ one religion over others

Several pro-Israel voices pointed out that the country has no established religion and constitutionally guarantees freedom of worship to all

June 30, 2026 15:52
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New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani speaks during a primary-night watch party, June 23, 2026 (Credit: Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

By

Daniel Ben-David

2 min read

New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani is facing criticism after saying that he could not support states that privilege one religion over another, including Israel and Saudi Arabia.

The criticism followed remarks Mamdani made during an interview with ABC’s Jonathan Karl, which aired days after Democratic Socialist candidates he endorsed for Congress swept their primaries.

Karl asked Mamdani whether he supports Israel as a Jewish state, as stated in its founding charter.

Mamdani replied: “I’ve said time and again that I support the state of Israel as a state with equal rights. I think any state that privileges one religion over the other is one that I can’t tell you I support, whether it be Israel or Saudi Arabia or anywhere else.”

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Topics:

Zohran Mamdani

New York

Israel

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