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Stephen Pollard

By

Stephen Pollard

Opinion

Another evidence-free UN genocide charge against Israel – and another media feeding frenzy

The accusations are unsubstantiated and violate the United Nations’ own standards for fact-finding missions. None of this will be reported, of course

June 24, 2026 17:14
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Chair of the Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, and Israel, Navi Pillay (Image: Getty Images)
4 min read

The coverage of yesterday’s report submitted to the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC), “The essence of childhood has been destroyed: Israel’s deliberate targeting of Palestinian children in the Occupied Palestinian Territory since 7 October 2023" has all been variations on the same theme: “UN commission of inquiry says Israel committing genocide in Gaza by deliberately targeting children” (BBC); “Israel's deliberate targeting of Gaza children part of genocide: UN inquiry" (Al Jazeera); “Israel continues to commit genocide by targeting children in Gaza, UN inquiry finds” (Guardian). You get the drift.

And on one level, fair enough because that is indeed what the UN inquiry claimed. But not one of the mainstream news organisations has provided any context about either the authors of the report or the body which commissioned it – context which is vital, because it shows how worthless a document it is.

This was not some calm, deliberate and impartial inquiry designed to get at the facts. It was, rather, one of the two annual reports on Israel which have been mandated by the UNHRC, which has passed not a single resolution on any human rights abuses in Algeria, China, Cuba, Egypt, Iraq, or Zimbabwe. But it has a standing order to debate a resolution against Israel at least once per session – the only country subject to such a standing order.

Since the creation of the UNHRC it has held one special session on Libya, one on Iran, three on Myanmar, five on Syria – and nine on Israel. In May 2021 the UNHRC established its Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory. After the October 7, 2023 massacre, the Commission focused on Gaza and pushed the accusation of genocide. Not by Hamas, but by Israel.

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Topics:

UNHRC

Gaza

Israel

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