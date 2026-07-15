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Israel

Netanyahu to travel to Washington for Graham funeral as US-Iran conflict escalates

The prime minister is expected to present President Trump with Israeli intelligence regarding the Islamic Republic during the trip

July 15, 2026 14:39
NetanyahuTrump.jpg
US President Trump shakes hands with Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu during a press conference at his Mar-a-Lago club on December 29, 2025 (Getty Images)

By

Melanie Swan

1 min read
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This story originally appeared in the JC Israel Briefing. You can sign up to receive the briefing daily here.

Prime Minister Netanyahu is expected to travel to Washington on Saturday night in an effort to secure a meeting with US President Trump after days of tit-for-tat strikes between the US and Iran.

Israeli officials told Ynet that, while no meeting with Trump has yet been scheduled, the prime minister hopes to present Israeli intelligence ahead of any future nuclear negotiations with Iran.

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Topics:

Benjamin Netanyahu

Donald Trump

Israel

Iran

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