Marco Rubio launches campaign to ‘dismantle’ International Criminal Court

Marco Rubio, the US secretary of state, launched a campaign this week to “dismantle” the International Criminal Court (ICC), claiming the global tribunal interferes with American sovereignty and US military and law enforcement operations.
Announcing the initiative on Monday, Rubio said it would be led by the State Department and involve pressuring other nations to withdraw from the court, particularly those that receive US military protection, security cooperation, or other assistance.
“A wide range of options are available to ensure the ICC is completely and utterly incapable of threatening the US and our people,” State Department spokesperson Tommy Pigott said. “No diplomatic option will be off-limits in the campaign to dismantle the threat posed by the ICC to Americans.”
In a lengthy op-ed published in The Wall Street Journal, Rubio claimed that the ICC is “backed and run by a powerful network of leftist nongovernmental organisations, smug globalists and hostile Third World governments united by their enmity towards the US”.
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