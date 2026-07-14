Marco Rubio launches campaign to ‘dismantle’ International Criminal Court

In a video on X, Rubio invoked images of US border patrol agents and elected leaders being “dragged” before the international court and tried by judges from around the world.

“If we stand idle, all of them will be at the mercy of foreign judges, thousands of miles away – facing the constant risk of prosecution and even imprisonment for the so-called ‘crime’ of defending their own country,” he wrote.

The United States is not a party to the Rome Statute, the treaty that established the Hague-based court. The ICC prosecutes individuals for genocide, crimes against humanity, war crimes, and the crime of aggression.

The International Criminal Court seeks to become the unaccountable arbiter of a new global law — empowered to prosecute and arrest our citizens at will and existentially threaten American sovereignty.



We will teach the ICC the full meaning of American resolve. pic.twitter.com/2egHK1jA98 — Secretary Marco Rubio (@SecRubio) July 13, 2026

The ICC also issued arrest warrants in November 2024 for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant over Israel’s war against Hamas in Gaza, despite Israel also not being an ICC signatory.

The administration’s campaign follows years of US opposition to ICC efforts to assert jurisdiction over American personnel. During President Trump’s first term, the court opened an investigation into alleged war crimes in Afghanistan that included US forces, although prosecutors later shifted their focus primarily to alleged crimes committed by the Taliban and ISIS-K.

This general view shows the exterior of the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague on March 28, 2026. (Photo by JOHN THYS / AFP via Getty Images)

AFP via Getty Images

Pigott added that the US “does not recognise the authority of international bureaucrats an ocean away who seek to upend America’s 250-year history of self-governance and impose an illegitimate legal order on our sovereign nation,” adding: “America’s sovereignty is and always will be non-negotiable.”

Other options under consideration outlined by the State Department include visa revocations, travel bans for ICC personnel, and expanded sanctions on the court and affiliated organisations.

A State Department official added that the department “will watch with interest which nations join ranks with us against this threat to Americans who are willing to risk their lives to protect others”.