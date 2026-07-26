International Criminal Court sacks prosecutor who called for arrest of Benjamin Netanyahu

Karim Khan, the chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC) who instigated arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and then Defence Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes in Gaza, has been dismissed over alleged sexual misconduct.

The organisation, which suspended the British lawyer in early June, voted to oust him, with 82 of the 125 member countries in favour of his removal after finding that he had “committed serious misconduct and serious breach of duty”.

Khan has repeatedly denied the accusations of coercive sexual behaviour in 2023 and 2024, which were made by a woman who worked for him at the ICC.

In a statement following the vote, the ICC’s prosecutor’s office said it “maintains a zero-tolerance policy against sexual harassment and other forms of misconduct, and is committed to upholding professionalism, integrity, and accountability in carrying out its work.