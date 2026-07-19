Become a Member
News

Karim Khan sex abuse accuser denies being part of Mossad

The Malaysian lawyer said the ICC chief prosecutor assaulted her during a work trip to Columbia

July 19, 2026 12:34
Karim Khan (Photo: Getty)
ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan claimed that the accusations were part of a conspiracy to undermine his decision to seek arrest warrants for Bibi Netanyahu and other Israeli senior officials (Getty Images)

By

Gaby Wine

2 min read
Add us as a preferred source

A woman who has accused the International Criminal Court chief prosecutor  Karim Khan of sexual assault has hit back at claims that she was a Mossad agent seeking to undermine his decision to seek an arrest warrant for Israeli prime minister Bibi Netanyahu.

Speaking for the first time in an exclusive interview on CNN, Sarah, a Malaysian lawyer, said: “If ever there was even a hint of suspicion that I was a state agent of any kind, I would have been dismissed.”

The married mother, who is in her 30s, alleged Karim Khan had abused her during a work trip in a hotel room in Columbia.

In June, Khan was suspended from his position, following a recommendation from the executive bureau of the court’s governing body to its 125 state members for him to be sacked. On Friday, a vote on his future is due to take place.

To get more news, click here to sign up for our free daily newsletter.

Topics:

Karim Khan

Support the world’s oldest Jewish newspaper