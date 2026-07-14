ICC prosecutor Karim Khan loses appeal to lift suspension as barrister amid sexual misconduct allegations

International Criminal Court Prosecutor Karim Khan, who has been accused of sexual misconduct, has lost an appeal to lift his suspension as a barrister.

The UK’s Bar Standards Board said Khan, 56, remained suspended from legal practice pending the outcome of disciplinary proceedings, Reuters reported. He has denied the allegations.

Khan was suspended on June 8 by the ICC’s governing body, which is subject to American sanctions over its investigations into the United States and Israel.

As ICC chief prosecutor, Khan authorised arrest warrants in November 2024 for Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and then-Defence Minister Yoav Gallant – as well as Hamas leaders – over alleged war crimes committed in the Gaza war.