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Jonathan Harounoff

By

Jonathan Harounoff

Opinion

Mamdani’s threat to arrest Netanyahu was not just an attack on Israel but on the UN itself

The United Nations General Assembly exists because the alternative of a world in which adversaries refuse to speak at all can be far more dangerous

July 29, 2026 11:36
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Cuban President Fidel Castro delivers a 4:29-hour speech at the United Nations headquarters in New York, on September 26th, 1960. (Image: Getty Images)
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Every September, Midtown Manhattan grinds to a halt as motorcades ferry presidents, prime ministers, kings and dictators through Turtle Bay toward the United Nations General Assembly.

Which is precisely why Mayor Zohran Mamdani's recent promise to arrest Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu should he visit New York this September is so extraordinary.

Beyond being legally fanciful, the proposal misunderstands one of the United Nations' oldest and most important principles: New York serves as neutral ground where every world leader can address the world.

The United Nations has never been an exclusive club for democracies. Far from it. Less than half of its 193 member states are considered full democracies today. The institution has always welcomed presidents, monarchs, military rulers and dictators alike because diplomacy often requires engaging with unsavoury governments.

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Topics:

Zohran Mamdani

United Nations

Benjamin Netanyahu

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