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Palestine Action founder allowed to appeal proscription in Supreme Court

More than 70 people were arrested outside another London court on suspicion of expressing support for the banned terror group

July 30, 2026 15:53
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Exterior view of the Supreme Court (Getty Images)

By

JC Reporter,

Press Association

3 min read
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The co-founder of Palestine Action, Huda Ammori, can challenge the Home Office decision to ban the group as a terrorist organisation at the Supreme Court, court records show.

The Court of Appeal ruled in June that the decision last year to proscribe the group under the Terrorism Act 2000 was lawful, overturning a High Court decision in February that the ban should be quashed.

Ammori sought to take the case to the Supreme Court, challenging the ban on the basis that then-Home Secretary Yvette Cooper had incorrectly applied her own policy, and that it interfered with freedom of speech and freedom of association.

On Thursday, the Supreme Court website stated that justices Lord Sales, Lord Leggatt and Lady Simler had given Ammori the green light to challenge the ban on the basis that Cooper had incorrectly applied the policy.

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Topics:

Palestine Action

Courts

Home Office

Terrorism

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