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University of Edinburgh students stage pro-Palestine walkout during graduation ceremony

An anti-Israel student-led society at the school said it was the third walkout in as many years

July 3, 2026 10:26
Edi Uni
A group of University of Edinburgh students protest the school's alleged financial links to Israel (Credit: Edinburgh University Justice for Palestine Society/Instagram)

By

Daniel Ben-David

1 min read

More than a dozen University of Edinburgh students staged a walkout during their graduation ceremony on Wednesday in protest at the university’s alleged financial links to Israel.

Several students held banners as they demonstrated at the front of the graduation hall, including one that appeared to accuse the school of putting “profits over people”, while another was draped in a Palestinian flag.

After a brief demonstration lasting a matter of seconds, the group left the ceremony to applause from many of those remaining in the audience.

According to Edinburgh University Justice for Palestine Society, those taking part were history graduates.

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Topics:

Edinburgh

Universities

Protests

Anti-Israel protests

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