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Yvette Cooper: Burnham right to apologise for Labour’s Gaza stance

The foreign secretary also spoke about tying sanctions to settlement expansion

July 15, 2026 11:09
Image 15-07-2026 at 10.45.jpeg
Yvette Cooper, the foreign secretary, being questioned by the Foreign Affairs Select Committee (Image: Parliament TV).

By

Lorin Bell-Cross

3 min read
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Yvette Cooper, the foreign secretary, has said that incoming Prime Minister Andy Burnham was right to apologise for her party’s stance on the conflict in Gaza.

In a video shared on his social media last week, Burnham apologised for the positions that Labour took on Hamas’ invasion of southern Israel on October 7 and the subsequent Gaza War under Sir Keir Starmer’s leadership.

“Many people feel that, at the start of Israel's military action in Gaza, my party didn't get it right, and I am sorry about that,” he said.

Cooper was facing a grilling from MPs during an appearance at the Foreign Affairs Select Committee and was asked by Labour MP Abtisam Mohamed whether she agreed with her soon-to-be leader.

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Topics:

Foreign Office

Settlers

Boycotts

Gaza

Labour Party

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