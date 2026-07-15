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Don’t boycott Israel, Trump administration warns as Andy Burnham considers settlement goods embargo

US State Department says anti-Israel trade measures ‘subvert American interests’ and ‘undermine peace’ in effective warning to incoming PM

July 15, 2026 06:00
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A placard reading "Free Palestine, Boycott Israel" is held up among protesters carrying Palestinian flags at Amsterdam Central Station in the Netherlands (Image: Getty).

By

Lorin Bell-Cross

4 min read
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The Trump administration has warned it “firmly opposes” anti-Israel trade measures in an effective warning to Andy Burnham as he considers an embargo on settlement goods, the JC can reveal.

The State Department has told this newspaper that any such move would “subvert US interests” and “undermine peace”.

The uncompromising stance by the US leaves the incoming prime minister facing a potential clash with the White House even before he takes office.

It comes as Ireland has passed a bill banning goods from the West Bank and East Jerusalem, while other EU member states are locked in a row over whether to follow suit. Burnham has already said he is “looking at measures to ban trade in goods with illegal settlements”.

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Topics:

Donald Trump

Andy Burnham

BDS

settlements

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