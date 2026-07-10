Israel now among top eight European and regional nations investing in UK

“This progress highlights the strength of our partnership and the UK’s enduring commitment to fostering innovation and growth.”

Using the metric of total number of projects, Israel stands at 11 among all the ranked countries, regardless of population size.

The top per capita investors in the UK were Ireland, Sweden, and Denmark, followed by Switzerland, the Netherlands, Norway, Finland, Israel, Austria, and Belgium.

Liron Attias, deputy director for Israel and head of foreign direct investment at the Department for Business and Trade, said: “In a year of regional uncertainty, Israeli companies continue to choose the UK as their European base. The UK’s forward-looking industrial strategy aligns perfectly with Israel’s strengths, driving long-term economic growth.”

Lightico, an Israeli digital-transformation firm that supports major British companies, such as HSBC, Santander, BT, Three, and VMO2, is one of the major investors.

“We chose the UK as our European base because it combines a world-leading financial-services market with strong regulation and a genuine appetite for innovation,” said Richard Grey, chief revenue officer at Lightico.

Danny Kessler, Chair of UK Israel Business, said: “Israel’s growing investment in the UK underlines the strategic depth of our trade relationship with the Jewish state. Thousands of British jobs, our national security and the health of the British public all depend on it.

"The UK brings world class innovation to this partnership; Israel brings world-leading technology especially in the field of AI. The resilience of our bilateral trade is cause for celebration and the strongest possible argument for securing a free trade agreement.

"Two democracies, bound by shared values, building shared security and prosperity.”

Anita Leviant, President of Israel Britain Chamber of Commerce & Innovation (IBCC), said: “This amazing achievement is a testament to the resilience and dynamism of the Israel-UK business and innovation ecosystem. The Israel Britain Chamber of Commerce and Innovation is proud to play its important part in strengthening partnerships, connecting businesses, and creating opportunities that benefit both economies. We are certain that this strong relationship will be stronger and continue to thrive.”

At the end of 2024, the amount of foreign direct investment from Israel into the UK was £1.3 billion.

Total trade in goods and services (exports plus imports) between the UK and Israel was £6 billion in the four quarters to the end of Q4 2025.