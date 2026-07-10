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Israel now among top eight European and regional nations investing in UK

Report shows 19 Israeli companies either established or expanded operations in the UK from 2024-2025

July 10, 2026 12:25
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A view of London financial district at sunrise (Image: Getty)

By

JC Reporter

2 min read
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Israel has moved up to eighth position in a ranking of the top European and regional nations investing in the UK.

According to a new report from the UK Department for Business and Trade, 19 Israeli companies either established or expanded operations in the UK from 2024-2025.

This moved Israel from 10th to eighth place in the per capita rankings, the department’s Inward Investment Results Report said.

“Israel’s advancement to eighth place among European countries for business presence in the UK is a clear reflection of the important economic ties between our nations,” British Ambassador to Israel Simon Walters said.

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Topics:

economy

Israeli economy

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