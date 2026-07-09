Andy Burnham warns he may ban Israeli settlement goods

Andy Burnham has suggested he might ban goods from Israeli settlements when he takes office.

Speaking to the Guardian, the prime minister-in-waiting also apologised for Labour’s initial response to the Gaza war, saying his party “didn’t get it right” and needs to “do better” under his leadership.

“I know many people feel that at the start of Israel’s military action in Gaza my party didn’t get it right and I am sorry about that. The response has too often not been good enough. We need to do better.

“We’ve got to do more to put pressure on the Israeli government … Yes, we have taken some important steps … But let’s be honest, the UK was too slow to call for a ceasefire. And we must now do more to strengthen our approach,” he said.