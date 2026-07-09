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Andy Burnham warns he may ban Israeli settlement goods

Prime minister-in-waiting said ‘we’ve got to put more pressure’ on Netanyahu government

July 9, 2026 17:34
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Andy Burnham delivers a speech at The People's Museum on June 29, 2026 in Manchester, England. (Image: Getty Images)

By

JC Reporter

1 min read
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Andy Burnham has suggested he might ban goods from Israeli settlements when he takes office.

Speaking to the Guardian, the prime minister-in-waiting also apologised for Labour’s initial response to the Gaza war, saying his party “didn’t get it right” and needs to “do better” under his leadership.

“I know many people feel that at the start of Israel’s military action in Gaza my party didn’t get it right and I am sorry about that. The response has too often not been good enough. We need to do better.

“We’ve got to do more to put pressure on the Israeli government … Yes, we have taken some important steps … But let’s be honest, the UK was too slow to call for a ceasefire. And we must now do more to strengthen our approach,” he said.

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Topics:

Government

Labour

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