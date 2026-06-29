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Nick Timothy: Burnham is coward for refusing to say Israel is not committing genocide

The shadow justice secretary was introduced by Kemi Badenoch at the Conservative Friends of Israel annual lunch

June 29, 2026 18:44
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Shadow justice secretary Nick Timothy speaking at Conservative Friends of Israel's annual lunch (Image: CFI).

By

Lorin Bell-Cross

3 min read

Andy Burnham has been accused of lacking “the courage” to reject the “appalling and baseless claim” that Israel is committing genocide in Gaza.

In a speech to Conservative Friends of Israel’s annual lunch, shadow justice secretary Nick Timothy launched a blistering attack on the likely next prime minister and the Labour Party.

The Tory frontbencher attacked Sir Keir Starmer’s government’s record on Israel: “The Labour Party got rid of Jeremy Corbyn, but continued his policies toward Israel.

He continued: “Keir Starmer suspended export licences at a time of war, halted trade negotiations, restored funding for Unrwa, and reversed our position at the International Criminal Court. He recognised a Palestinian state while the hostages were still held in tunnels by Hamas.”

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Topics:

Conservative Party

CFI

Israel

Andy Burnham

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