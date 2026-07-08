Ireland approves bill banning imports from West Bank settlements

Meanwhile, in June, Ireland barred Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich from entering the country.

The latest measure is expected to have a limited direct economic impact as Irish imports from Israeli settlements, including products such as fruit, vegetables, and timber, totalled less than €1 million between 2020 and 2024.

The legislation nevertheless carries broader diplomatic significance, as Ireland was the first EU member state to propose a comprehensive import ban specifically targeting the settlements, though Spain has since become the first to enact one prior to this bill’s passage.

The move follows months of criticism from Washington, with the US State Department warning in June that the legislation amounted to “unhelpful virtue signalling” that “does not serve the cause of peace in the Middle East, help feed Gazans or work toward the outcomes Ireland says it seeks”.

US officials also claimed the legislation could fuel antisemitism, encourage those seeking renewed conflict in Gaza, and complicate operations for American companies doing business in Ireland.

The Irish government has maintained that the measure is not a boycott of Israel but a targeted restriction on goods originating in Israeli communities beyond Israel’s pre-1967 Green Line.

The bill still has to clear some additional parliamentary processes before it becomes law, but it is expected to be enacted before the summer recess next week.