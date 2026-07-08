Ireland approves bill banning imports from West Bank settlements

Ireland’s parliament on Tuesday approved legislation banning the import of goods produced in Israeli settlements in the West Bank, marking one of the most far-reaching trade measures adopted by a European country.
The Israeli Settlements (Prohibition of Importation of Goods) Bill prohibits imports from Israeli residential, agricultural and commercial enterprises located outside Israel’s internationally recognised borders.
The centre-right coalition government said the legislation was drafted in response to the 2024 advisory opinion of the International Court of Justice (ICJ), which declared Israel’s presence in the West Bank, eastern Jerusalem, and Gaza illegal under international law.
Ireland has been among Israel’s most vocal European critics over the Gaza War. Dublin recognised a Palestinian state in 2024, prompting Israel to close its embassy in the Irish capital.
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