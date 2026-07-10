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Lorin Bell-Cross

By

Lorin Bell-Cross

Analysis

Burnham has upped the anti-Israel rhetoric – but will his government act differently from Starmer’s?

Britain’s next prime minister still refused to label Israel’s actions a ‘genocide’

July 10, 2026 09:44
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Andy Burnham is guaranteed to become Britain's next prime minister. (Image: Peter Byrne/PA Wire)
4 min read
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Andy Burnham’s intervention on Israel marked a sharp difference in rhetoric in comparison to what we’ve become accustomed to under Sir Keir Starmer.

Britain’s next prime minister’s three-minute and 19 second video contained the sort of language used frequently by Labour backbenchers demanding tougher action against Netanyahu’s government.

“We've got to do more to put pressure on the Israeli government”, “the UK was too slow to call for a ceasefire” and, perhaps significantly, Burnham said his party went about things the wrong way when it came to the conflict in Gaza, and offered an apology.

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Topics:

Andy Burnham

Labour Party

Israel

Gaza

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