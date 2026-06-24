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Burnham is ‘someone who will listen and who cares,’ says Jewish former special adviser

The former mayor of Greater Manchester looks set to appoint James Purnell, the erstwhile chair of Labour Friends of Israel, as his chief of staff

June 24, 2026 11:19
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King Charles speaks to Andy Burnham and Chief Rabbi Sir Ephraim Mirvis as he meets emergency service personnel at Greater Manchester Police Headquarters on October 20, 2025 (Getty Images)

By

Lorin Bell-Cross

3 min read

Andy Burnham’s former special adviser has told the JC that she believes that he is someone “who will listen and who cares” to the Jewish community’s concerns.

Jennifer Gerber, a former director of Labour Friends of Israel (LFI), told the JC: “I worked with Andy for over seven years and during that time he got to know the Jewish community extremely well. He’s familiar with our charities, our schools, our synagogues and sadly our fears.

"As mayor of Greater Manchester, he saw first-hand the terror of antisemitism, and more recently he and I have spoken about how upsetting it is to see the heightened security and police presence outside my kids’ school.

“Andy is someone who will listen and who cares, so the challenge for the community is to help him and others in government fully understand how the events in the Middle East and the language politicians use to talk about them, impact our small community here in the UK.”

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Topics:

Andy Burnham

Labour

10 Downing Street

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