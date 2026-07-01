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Israel calls for Unrwa to be ‘dismantled’ after UK announces £23 million funding increase

Jerusalem has accused staff in the UN agency of taking part in atrocities on October 7

July 1, 2026 14:08
Copy of GettyImages-2152512950.jpg
The Unrwa logo on the vest of an employee during a visit to the Jabal El Hussein refugee camp in Amman, Jordan, on May 15, 2024 (Getty Images)

By

Lorin Bell-Cross

2 min read

Israel has called for the dismantling of Unrwa, the UN agency for Palestinians, as the foreign secretary announced an increase in the UK’s funding for the organisation worth £23 million.

Yvette Cooper made the announcement on Tuesday, as she described the situation in Gaza as “desperate”.

“Families urgently need food, shelter, clean water, and medical support – I saw first-hand during my visit to Jordan how Unrwa is central to delivering help at the scale required.  

“That is why the UK is announcing £23 million of support for Unrwa, alongside international partners, to help sustain its vital work for Palestine refugees across the region and civilians in Gaza.”

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Topics:

Unrwa

Labour Party

Gaza

Israeli embassy

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