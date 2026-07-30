Palestine Action protestors outside court face arrest, police warn

“The law is clear. Expressing support for proscribed organisations is a criminal offence, and anyone doing so can expect to be arrested,” Deputy Assistant Commissioner Andy Valentine said.

Under the Terrorism Act, it is an offence to express support for such an organisation in a manner “reckless as to whether a person to whom the expression is directed will be encouraged” to support it. The act also criminalises displaying any article, such as signs or banners, in a way that arouses “reasonable suspicion that [one] is a member or supporter” of a banned group.

“There are any number of ways to express views on the humanitarian situation in Gaza or on Israeli military action that don’t involve criminality,” Valentine continued.

“Doing otherwise is an intentional decision and one which has a detrimental impact on the public, court staff, victims and witnesses attending court, and those trying to go about their lawful business in the local area.

“It also affects Londoners more broadly whose local police officers are withdrawn from communities to police this operation.

“The fact that there are no hearings related to Palestine Action taking place at the court tomorrow makes the decision to continue with this event all the more nonsensical.

“Even at this late hour, I would urge those intending to take part to reflect on their decision to do so.”

Defend Our Juries has organised a number of events in the past year where participants were encouraged to display placards expressing support for Palestine Action, leading to thousands of arrests and subsequent charges, the Met said.

Participants to Thursday’s protest have been encouraged to stand on a stage to be erected outside the court and verbally express their support, the force added.

It warned anyone arranging an event at which participants are encouraged to express support for Palestine Action, or providing logistical support, such as with the setting up of a stage or provision of sound, will “very likely be committing an offence”.

Officers monitoring the demonstration have also been given the power to demand the removal of face coverings under Section 60AA of the Criminal Justice and Public Order Act 1994, within the Westminster area between 8am and 8pm on Thursday.

A spokesperson for Defend Our Juries said: “Opposing genocide peacefully, causing no obstruction to the public, is not criminal action as the Met are attempting to misconstrue.

“It’s historically illiterate for the Met to fail to realise that it is only by good people standing up to bad laws that we have the rights we enjoy in the UK.

“Gay liberation, disability rights were all won by people this way, and that is why hundreds of people are attending the court tomorrow, to hold the line and say, ‘saving lives is not terrorism’. Our invite for the Met to join us, and not arrest us, is still open.

“The Met seem to have missed that 1,855 people are still listed to appear in court tomorrow. We are wondering where they are getting their insider information from if they’re telling people the cases have been adjourned.”