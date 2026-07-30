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Palestine Action protestors outside court face arrest, police warn

Campaign group Defend Our Juries has urged activists to verbally express their support for the banned terror group in central London

July 30, 2026 10:32
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(Illustrative) A demonstrator holds a placard in Trafalgar Square during a protest in support of Palestine Action on October 4, 2025 in London, England (Getty Images)

By

JC Reporter,

Press Association

2 min read
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Protesters expressing support for Palestine Action at a planned demonstration in central London will face arrest, the Metropolitan Police have said.

The Defend Our Juries campaign called for a mass show of support outside Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, where court proceedings were scheduled to take place for people previously arrested for allegedly backing the group.

The relevant court hearings have since been adjourned, according to the Met, but Defend Our Juries said the event will go ahead.

The force said on Wednesday that protesters showing support for Palestine Action – whose proscription was upheld by the Court of Appeal in June 2026 – will face arrest under the Terrorism Act by officers deployed to the area.

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Topics:

Palestine Action

Courts

Metropolitan Police

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