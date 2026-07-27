Become a Member
UK

Palestine Action activists who vandalised Barclays bank could be sentenced as terrorists

The decision follows a similar ruling in a criminal damage case linked to the group, which was not proscribed at the time of either attack, in May

July 27, 2026 11:51
Copy of GettyImages-2238740019.jpg
(Illustrative) A demonstrator holds a placard in Trafalgar Square during a protest in support of Palestine Action on October 4, 2025 in London, England (Getty Images)

By

JC Reporter,

Press Association

2 min read
Add us as a preferred source

A group of Palestine Action activists who caused more than £200,000 of damage in an attack on a branch of Barclays bank could be sentenced as terrorists, it has emerged.

Brendon O’Hagan, 28, Amanda Kelly, 31, Mohammed Malik, 26, Hmeera Atiqnisar, 31, and Alma Yaniv, 70, were convicted last month of criminal damage after targeting the bank in St James’s Street, Burnley on August 5 2024.

During the trial at Preston Crown Court, the activists gave evidence of their ties to Palestine Action and told jurors that the 2 am attack was designed to pressure Barclays into withdrawing financial support for weapons manufacturer Elbit Systems.

According to documents seen by the Press Association, Judge Philip Parry is expected to consider whether he should rule the crime had a “terrorist connection” when he passes sentence on the five defendants in September.

To get more news, click here to sign up for our free daily newsletter.

Topics:

Palestine Action

Court and Crime

Courts

Support the world’s oldest Jewish newspaper