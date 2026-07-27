Palestine Action activists who vandalised Barclays bank could be sentenced as terrorists

Palestine Action was proscribed as a terrorist organisation in July 2025 and has been behind a string of direct action protests targeting Elbit due to the firm’s supply of equipment to the Israeli military.

In May this year, a judge at Woolwich Crown Court ruled Palestine Action activists who caused £1.2 million of damage in a raid on Elbit’s factory near Bristol should be sentenced as terrorists.

Campaign group Liberty called the news of a possible second “terrorist ruling” in Preston “hugely concerning”, while Green Party leader Zack Polanski said supporters of the activists had warned that the Woolwich ruling “would set an extremely dangerous precedent”.

“Just one month later, those fears are already being realised”, he said.

“Spraying red paint on a Barclays branch over its investments in Israel’s largest weapons firm, which is arming the genocide against the Palestinian people, is not terrorism.”

All the defendants apart from Yaniv told their trial they were either closely linked to Palestine Action or fully fledged members; they had attended a training session on direct action and the attack on the Barclays branch was part of a wider campaign by the group to exert pressure on the bank over its financial ties to Elbit.

They were masked and armed with hammers when they carried out the attack, filming their actions to be distributed publicly and causing damage valued at £212,805.14.

It is understood Parry specifically cited the Woolwich ruling when asking for submissions about the potential terrorist connection.

If sentenced as terrorists, the activists will face longer jail terms, they will lose the right to automatic early release, and they will spend an extended period of time on licence and subject to police monitoring.

Their lawyers are due to argue that the attack on the bank was not sufficiently serious to be marked as an act of terrorism, and they say the alleged terror link should have been raised earlier in the case.

Akiko Hart, director of Liberty, said the development in the Preston case adds to fears that “terrorism laws are used to target protesters”.

“The line between direct action and terrorism is becoming dangerously blurred, and this confusion will leave many people too afraid to stand up for what they believe in,” she said.

“When it’s not clear what counts as terrorism, public trust collapses and without trust, counter-terror laws simply won’t work.

“There is an urgent need to update the current definition of terrorism to enable current and future governments to uphold their duty to safeguard the public and national security, whilst protecting people’s rights and preventing overreach.”

In the Woolwich case, Mr Justice Johnson ruled in the early stages of the case that the attack on the Elbit factory had a “terrorist connection”, but the decision was not reported publicly after objections from the defendants.

In the Preston case, the possibility of a “terrorist connection” ruling did not emerge until after the jury had reached guilty verdicts on the charges of criminal damage.

After the defendants were found guilty on June 15, Parry released them on bail until a sentencing hearing, which has been set for September 4.