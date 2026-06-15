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Palestine Action proscription is lawful, Court of Appeal rules

Five judges said the ban was a ‘justified and proportionate’ interference on freedom of expression rights.

June 15, 2026 10:49
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Protesters gather outside the Royal Courts of Justice on June 15, 2026, ahead of the hearing on the lawfulness of the proscription of Palestine Action (PA)

By

JC Reporter,

Press Association

6 min read

The decision to ban Palestine Action as a terror group was lawful, the Court of Appeal has ruled.

Three judges at the High Court ruled in February that the then-home secretary Yvette Cooper’s decision to proscribe Palestine Action under the Terrorism Act 2000 last year was unlawful, following a legal challenge from the group’s co-founder, Huda Ammori.

The ban, which began on July 5 last year, made membership of, or support for, the direct action group a criminal offence punishable by up to 14 years in prison, and has remained in force as the Home Office attempted to challenge the ruling.

At the Court of Appeal on Monday, five judges said the ban was a “justified and proportionate” interference on freedom of expression rights.

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