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Over 700 cases against Palestine Action supporters set to go ahead after terror ban upheld

Police have made mass arrests at multiple protests since the decision on proscription was made in June 2025

June 15, 2026 13:21
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The scene outside the High Court after the Palestine Action terror ruling (Photo by CARLOS JASSO / AFP via Getty Images)

By

JC Reporter,

Press Association

2 min read

More than 700 criminal cases against people accused of supporting Palestine Action look set to go ahead after the group’s ban as a terrorist organisation was upheld by the Court of Appeal.

Police have made mass arrests at multiple protests since the decision in June 2025 by then-home secretary Yvette Cooper to proscribe Palestine Action as a terrorist organisation.

At the demonstrations, protesters have typically held up placards, worn T-shirts, and donned badges declaring “I oppose genocide, I support Palestine Action”, leading to their arrests under anti-terrorism legislation.

In February, the High Court ruled that proscription had been done unlawfully, raising the prospect of hundreds of criminal cases being washed away.

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Topics:

Palestine Action

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