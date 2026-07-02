Using the ‘g-word’ about Israel is now a ubiquitous virtue signal

The word “genocide”, though coined in 1943 by Rafael Lemkin to describe the hitherto unimaginable or indescribable horrors of the Holocaust, properly entered the British consciousness on March 27, 1974, when the 20th episode of the BBC history series, The World at War, was broadcast. The episode was called “Genocide”, and it dealt with the foundation of the SS and the Final Solution. I would say that it was with this episode that the reality of what had happened was made unignorably apparent to the millions who had been tuning into the programme for week after week. It certainly entered my consciousness, and the memory of that is one of the reasons I write for this publication.
By a curious coincidence, the word grabbed the nation’s attention again a couple of months and a bit later, when David Bowie shouted, at the beginning of his song Diamond Dogs: “this ain’t rock and roll, this is genocide!” Golly, I remember thinking when I first heard this, that’s a bit strong. However, as the song that followed these words most definitely was rock and roll, no one took Bowie’s spoken remarks literally, and it was generally passed off as nothing more than an unusually ambitious example of rock and roll bravado in an industry which thrived on it. It would also help provoke a major reset of Bowie’s self-made image a couple of years later, when, his mind warped by excessive amounts of fame and drugs, he started talking approvingly about dictators and giving Hitler salutes. There was an outcry, and he got his act together, so to speak, thank goodness.
The word resurfaced in 1994 because of Rwanda and Bosnia. Google Ngram, which tracks the occurrence of words throughout their use from all available sources since 1500, shows the word’s usage rise sharply around then, spiking around 2000 and then falling off abruptly again before 2023, the last year for which Google has collected data.
Oh, balmy days before October 7 of that year! For the word is now everywhere, and I don’t think it would be outrageous to guess that 95 per cent of the time it is used to describe Israel’s actions in Gaza, with the remaining five per cent coming from people saying either “but it isn’t genocide” or “but that’s what Hamas’s founding charter called for,” etc.
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