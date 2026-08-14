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Netanyahu: Britain is the first Islamic republic to have nuclear weapons

His comments were condemned as ‘appalling’ by the leaders of Progressive Judaism in the UK

August 14, 2026 15:18
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Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu attends a vote in the plenum hall of the Knesset on July 16, 2026 (Flash90)

By

Gabrielle Apfel

1 min read
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Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu has suggested that the UK is an “Islamic republic” in a new interview about the Iran War.

The Israeli leader made the remark during a podcast hosted by Avi Harush for Israel’s Army Radio.

During a discussion about Winston Churchill’s son, Randolph, and grandson, Winston Spencer Churchill, who spent time working as journalists, Netanyahu noted that the two men “came [to Israel] and covered the Six-Day War in a very positive way for us”.

He then remarked: “Try to find that now in Britain, which you could call the Islamic republic of Britain.”

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Topics:

Benjamin Netanyahu

Iran

Islam

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