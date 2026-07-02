US intelligence suggested Iran’s missiles could reach London in future, claims prominent Senator

A prominent US senator has claimed that Washington’s intelligence assessments prior to the Iran War suggested that the Islamic Republic could soon achieve a missile arsenal capable of striking targets in Western Europe, including London and Paris.

John Kennedy (R-LA) suggested that Tehran was preparing ballistic and cruise missile capabilities with sufficient range to hit US allies in the Middle East and beyond.

During an appearance on comedian Theo Von’s podcast, he said: “Here's what our intelligence showed, and I've seen it. It's classified, but I've seen it. But I can give you a general outline.

"Our intelligence showed that Iran was building up its missile capacity, both ballistic and cruise, and they were going to compile so many missiles and drones that they were going to turn to America and Israel and say, 'We're restarting our nuclear weapons programme, and if you try to stop us, we're going to destroy the rest of the Middle East. And by the way, our missiles can now reach London, Paris, and Germany’.”