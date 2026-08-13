Britain must confront the Islamic Republic’s hidden war on our streets

Britain has become well acquainted with the more overt threat posed by the Islamic Republic of Iran. The regime has plotted against dissidents, journalists and Jewish targets here in the UK, and yet successive governments spent years debating how to deal with Tehran’s IRGC before the Starmer government finally designated the group. The reluctance to act decisively against so clear a danger ought to prompt a wider reassessment of how this country understands the threat from Tehran.

The stories reported by the JC underscore why. Cambridge University is investigating allegations concerning the doctoral thesis of Shirin Saeidi, an Iranian academic who has expressed support for the Islamic Republic, and the 2022 book published by Cambridge University Press based on the same research. Several former Iranian political prisoners cited in her work say that interviews attributed to them either never took place or were inaccurately represented, including in ways that “whitewash” the regime. Dr Saeidi has not responded to the JC’s request for comment and has previously argued that she is being targeted because of her research and political views.

Cambridge is right to have appointed an independent investigator, but the affair should also prompt institutional self-examination across British higher education. Where researchers have publicly expressed sympathies with authoritarian regimes, or have relationships with institutions associated with them, universities and academic publishers should be especially rigorous in examining methodology, sourcing and potential conflicts of interest.

Still more disturbing are the accounts given to the JC by British-Iranian dual nationals who say Iranian intelligence officers used detained relatives in Iran to pressure them into attending particular anti-Israel demonstrations in Britain. According to their testimony, they were told to publish photographs of themselves participating in these demonstrations on social-media, in the hope that compliance might assist relatives held by the regime.