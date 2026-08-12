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Iran blackmails expats in UK to go to pro-Palestine protests

Dissidents in Britain forced to comply by regime agents using threats against captive relatives in the Islamic Republic

August 12, 2026 18:03
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Show of support for Islamic Republic at pro-Palestine demonstration in London earlier this year

By

Ali Hamedani and Lorin Bell-Cross

6 min read
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Iranians living in the UK have been blackmailed into attending anti-Israel protests by regime agents threatening to harm their relatives back home, the JC can reveal.

Dissidents in Britain have told this newspaper they have received calls from Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) agents demanding they attend protests.

Expats’ relatives being held by the regime have been forced to speak to them on the phone to ensure they comply.

Some of the expats had been selected for blackmail after being spotted at opposition demonstrations against the regime in London.

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Iran

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