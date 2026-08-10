Become a Member
Stephen Pollard

By

Stephen Pollard

Opinion

This weekend’s pro-Iran march underlines how we have chosen to lose the fight against extremists

We have imported Islamists and made their lives here as comfortable as possible. Not only have we failed to legislate against the threat; under the guise of human rights, we have passed laws that make confronting it harder

August 10, 2026 15:46
Screenshot 2026-08-10 at 15.35.47.png
Attendees at the Arbaeen Procession carrying placards of Ayatollah Khamenei in London, on August 9, 2026 (Image: X)
3 min read
Add us as a preferred source

If you follow these things, you might have noticed that last month, in one of Sir Keir Starmer’s last major decisions as PM, the government designated Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a state threat under the new National Security (State Threats) Act.

This was hailed as a major step forward, after many years in which both Labour and Conservative governments had been urged to proscribe the organisation which is behind Iran’s global terror network.

It was certainly better than not designating the IRGC, and to give the government due credit, this was more than its predecessors had done. But as is so often the way, the devil was in the detail – and this was not, as it was widely described, proscription.

As Kasra Aarabi has pointed out, designation as a tool is far weaker than full proscription when it comes to dealing with the IRGC’s activities in the UK, because much of its influence and role is through nurturing and supporting home-grown Islamist radicalisation, while the National Security (State Threats) Act was – as its name shows - designed to tackle the activities of traditional state actors such as Russia.

To get more from opinion, click here to sign up for our free Editor's Picks newsletter.

Topics:

Iran

IRGC

Sir Keir Starmer

Support the world’s oldest Jewish newspaper