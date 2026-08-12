Become a Member
UK

Cambridge investigates claims Iran dissidents were misquoted in doctorate that ‘whitewashes’ the regime

Shirin Saeidi was awarded a PhD and hired as a professor in the US but was sacked for anti-Israel posts

August 12, 2026 10:30
Screenshot 2026-08-07 at 17.04.16.png
Dr Shirin Saeidi during a lecture at the University of Arkansas department of political science, February 7, 2019 (YouTube)

By

Jane Prinsley

7 min read
Add us as a preferred source

Cambridge University is investigating claims that an academic who has defended the Islamic Republic misrepresented interviews with Iranian dissidents in a doctorate that “whitewashed” the regime.

After being awarded the PhD, Shirin Saeidi went on to become professor at the University of Arkansas, only to be sacked over anti-Israel social media posts.

Now, the foundations of her academic career are being questioned.

Iranian dissidents who were imprisoned by the regime claim they were falsely quoted in her 2011 PhD thesis at Fitzwilliam College, Hero of her own story: Gender and State Formation in Contemporary Iran, and her 2022 book based on the same research.

To get more news, click here to sign up for our free daily newsletter.

Topics:

Cambridge University

Iranian dissidents

Support the world’s oldest Jewish newspaper