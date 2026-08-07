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Exclusive: Burnham gave government job to MP who accused Israel of ‘deliberately exterminating’ Gazans

Steve Witherden, who acts as parliamentary private secretary to the new energy secretary, is associated with Labour’s far-left Socialist Campaign Group faction

August 7, 2026 14:12
Witherden.jpg
Labour MPs (from CL) Kim Johnson, Neil Duncan-Jordan and Steve Witherden on Westminster Bridge during a pro-Palestine protest on June 4, 2025 (Getty Images)

By

Gabrielle Apfel

2 min read
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Prime Minister Andy Burnham appointed a left-wing Labour MP who previously accused Israel of enacting the “deliberate extermination of the people of Gaza” to a government job, the JC can reveal.

Steve Witherden, who has served as the MP for Montgomeryshire and Glyndŵr since the last general election, was appointed as parliamentary private secretary (PPS) to the new energy secretary, Miatta Fahnbulleh.

He was one of a number of appointments to similar roles drawn from the party’s far-left Socialist Campaign Group (SCG) faction, whose members include Diane Abbott, John McDonnell and Richard Burgon.

Past SCG members have also included former party leader Jeremy Corbyn and Zarah Sultana.

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Topics:

Labour Party

Andy Burnham

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