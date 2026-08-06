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Liverpool FC sponsors are ‘implicated in Israel’s atrocities against Palestinians,’ claims Zarah Sultana

Prominent Jewish Liverpool supporter Vic Huglin called the claims ‘obscene’ and ‘unfounded’

August 6, 2026 16:49
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Zarah Sultana gives a speech at the inaugural conference of Your Party on November 30, 2025 in Liverpool. (Image: Getty)

By

Mark Wood

3 min read
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Controversial MP Zarah Sultana has come under fire after calling on Liverpool FC to pull out of commercial deals with six businesses she claims are “implicated in Israel’s atrocities against Palestinians”.

In a post on X, the former Labour MP, who switched to Your Party, which she founded with Jeremy Corbyn, said: “Liverpool must answer supporters and end complicity in apartheid and genocide”.

Vic Huglin, a leading member of Liverpool’s Jewish community and the first agent of recently deceased club legend Kevin Keegan, described her allegations as “obscene” and “unfounded” commenting that “to use the genocide claim is immoral and insulting”.

Her comments also prompted an angry backlash on the social media platform with many urging her to “shut up”.

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Topics:

Zarah Sultana

Football

Liverpool

Israel

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