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IDF failed to respond properly to fatal shootings during West Bank settler hike, investigation finds

A group of hikers, which included off-duty soldiers, walked into Palestinian-controlled areas of the territory without authorisation, leading to a gun battle that left a responding officer dead

August 6, 2026 10:56
YuvalEzra.jpg
The coffin of IDF Major Yuval Ezra, killed in the West Bank, is carried during his funeral in Bet Dagan on July 26, 2026 (Getty Images)

By

Gabrielle Apfel

3 min read
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An IDF probe into last month’s fatal shootings in the West Bank village of Tell has determined that the hike by Israeli settlers that preceded the violence was not approved by the army and that the IDF did not respond to their subsequent gunfight with a group of Palestinians with a sufficient number of soldiers.

The investigation concluded that the army discovered that the hike would take place without a permit the night before it occurred, though it was not able to identify the route or obtain the names of the organisers.

An IDF official stated that the hike would have been denied authorisation anyway, as the route strayed into areas A and B, both of which are under Palestinian civil control per the Oslo Accords.

The hiking group, which included two minors and two off-duty soldiers, set off from Har Bracha at 5.30 am on July 24.

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Topics:

West Bank

IDF

Settlers

settlements

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