Become a Member
Israel

Israeli far-right slam Bennett over claim West Bank zones could remain under Palestinian control

The former prime minister also condemned illegal settlement activity, but backed the construction of communities permitted under Israeli law

June 23, 2026 15:16
Bennett.jpg
Naftali Bennett speaks during a press conference in the southern Israeli city of Ofakim, June 23, 2026 (Flash90)

By

Melanie Swan

1 min read

This story originally appeared in the JC Israel Briefing. You can sign up to receive the briefing daily here.

Former prime minister Naftali Bennett has sparked criticism from Israel’s far-right after saying that Areas A and B of the West Bank should remain under Palestinian autonomy while Area C should ultimately become part of Israel.

Under the 1995 Oslo II Accord, the West Bank was divided into three administrative zones. This division left Area A under full Palestinian control, Area B under shared security and full Palestinian civil control, and Area C under full Israeli civil and military control.

To get more Israel news, click here to sign up for our free Israel Briefing newsletter.

Topics:

Israeli Politics

Israel

Naftali Bennett

Bezalel Smotrich

West Bank

Settlers

Support the world’s oldest Jewish newspaper