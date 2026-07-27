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IDF soldier filmed damaging Palestinian’s car during West Bank violence

Palestinian officials also accused settlers of setting fire to two mosques in the wake of gun clashes with local villagers

July 27, 2026 10:57
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Israeli security forces during a raid in the West Bank city of Nablus on July 26, 2026 (Flash90)

By

Jacob Jaffa

1 min read
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An IDF soldier has been filmed vandalising a Palestinian’s car amid a wave of violent clashes in the West Bank over the weekend.

Footage published by Army Radio appeared to show the soldier slashing the vehicle’s tyres, smashing its windscreen and striking it several times with his firearm.

At least three other troops witnessed the act and made no attempt to stop it, per the report.

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Topics:

West Bank

Settlers

settlements

Israel

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