Become a Member
World

Two IDF soldiers and four Palestinians killed after Israeli hikers attacked

Yuval Ezra and Benyahu Mellet fell in “murderous terrorist attack” says prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu as he pays tribute

July 26, 2026 12:56
download (1).jpg
Magen David Adom ambulances at scene of the shooting near Havat Gilad on Friday (MDA)

By

JC Reporter

1 min read
Add us as a preferred source

An IDF officer and a reserve soldier were killed in a clash on the West Bank on Friday in which four Palestinians also died.

The incident close to the settlement of Havat Gilad occurred after a group of Israeli hikers entered Palestinian Authority-controlled territory, according to the IDF.

They were confronted by Palestinians who attacked them by throwing rocks and then are said to have taken their weapons before opening fire.

Israeli troops were deployed to the clash near the Palestinian village of Tell.

To get more news, click here to sign up for our free daily newsletter.

Topics:

Israel

Support the world’s oldest Jewish newspaper