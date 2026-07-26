Two IDF soldiers and four Palestinians killed after Israeli hikers attacked

Maj. Yuval Ezra, 27, from Herzliya, a commander in the 411th Battalion of the 282nd Artillery Brigade, was shot and died later from his injuries.

Maj. Yuval Ezra, 27, died after being shot by a Palestinian gunman (IDF)

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Benayahu Melet, 32, a member of Havat Gilad rapid-response security team and its agriculture director, was also killed.

He is survived by his wife and two daughters, aged 12 and 13.

The IDF said the gunman who carried out the attack was killed by soldiers immediately after opening fire on the Israeli civilians, and troops recovered the weapon he had stolen during the assault. Three other Palestinians were killed and four wounded in an ensuing gunfight, it said.

Magen David Adom said its paramedics evacuated six wounded Israelis from the site, one in serious condition, one in moderate condition and four others who sustained light wounds.

Benayahu Melet, 32, was killed after attempting to come to the rescue of the hikers

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Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a statement that he and his wife “share in the profound grief of the families of Maj. Yuval Ezra, a battery commander in the Artillery Corps, and Master Sgt. (res.) Maj. Benayahu Mellet, a member of the emergency squad in Havat Gilad, who fell in the murderous terrorist attack this morning in Samaria,” and conveyed “deepest condolences” to their families.

He added, “Yuval and Benayahu acted with heroism and engaged the heinous terrorists to protect our citizens. Their courage and sacrifice will be etched in our hearts forever. I stand by the IDF soldiers and security forces who are operating around the clock with determination and force against terrorism. May their memory be a blessing.”