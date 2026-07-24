Greens vow to twin Manchester with Ramallah if they win mayoral race

The Green candidate for the Greater Manchester mayoral by-election, Geraldine Coggins, will pledge to twin the city with Ramallah if she wins.
Coggins reportedly said that a partnership with Ramallah would create opportunities for long-term collaboration between the cities.
In their manifesto for the city’s upcoming mayoral election the Greens said they wanted to twin Manchester with a Palestinian city.
In the document titled ‘Hope for Greater Manchester’, produced ahead of the July 30 poll that was triggered by the resignation of former mayor and now PM-in-waiting Andy Burnham, the party’s candidate Coggins claimed she wanted to focus on “practical action” to help struggling Mancunians and not “flashy announcements”.
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