Greens vow to twin Manchester with Ramallah if they win mayoral race

The Green candidate for the Greater Manchester mayoral by-election, Geraldine Coggins, will pledge to twin the city with Ramallah if she wins.

Coggins reportedly said that a partnership with Ramallah would create opportunities for long-term collaboration between the cities.

In their manifesto for the city’s upcoming mayoral election the Greens said they wanted to twin Manchester with a Palestinian city.

In the document titled ‘Hope for Greater Manchester’, produced ahead of the July 30 poll that was triggered by the resignation of former mayor and now PM-in-waiting Andy Burnham, the party’s candidate Coggins claimed she wanted to focus on “practical action” to help struggling Mancunians and not “flashy announcements”.