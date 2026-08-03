Katz denies urging replacement of IDF West Bank for detaining ‘violent settler’ after military backlash

In the wake of the incident in March, he was issued with a restraining order which prevented him from entering his home, which sits in the part of the West Bank labelled Area B under the Oslo Accords, meaning it is under Palestinian civil authority but joint Israeli-Palestinian security control.

He was subsequently detained by the IDF after breaching the order and has been on hunger strike for several weeks, while his case has sparked protests among settler groups. In an unusual step last month, Katz personally visited him in his cell.

Then, last week, the restraining order was repealed and Katz ordered Bluth not to submit an application to renew, an order which Bluth allegedly ignored.

Katz told Channel 14 that the Central Command had launched an appeal to the decision “contrary to my policy”.

"They did it against my position. It was the wrong step,” he added.

"[The IDF’s West Bank commander] must take my policy into account, and I will insist on this.”

He then added: “In any case, it was intended – there is the general, Dado Bar Kalifa, who was the commander of the 36th Division, from the generation of heroes who take the offensive, and I announced that I decided to carry out the intention and to appoint him as the general in charge of Central Command.

"By the way, the chief of staff recommended him.

"In the north, the south and the center, I want an IDF that strives for decisive victory, an IDF that hurts its enemies, and protects the settlers … Nobody will compel the government to change policy that the prime minister brought to the cabinet and was unanimously approved.”

This declaration prompted significant backlash from both the IDF and opposition politicians, with the military releasing a pointed statement saying it “has no intention of replacing commanders in key positions during this sensitive period” and that the apparent announcement was “not coordinated” with IDF Chief of Staff Lieutenant General Eyal Zamir.

"Bluth commands Central Command in a complex reality, with professionalism, courage, and dedication, and is fully trusted,” it added.

And Shai Alon, head of the Beit El settlement council, called Katz’s comments “shameful and disgraceful” and urged Prime Minister Netanyahu to sack him, saying: “Remove this disgrace.”

However, Katz has subsequently insisted that he did not say that Bluth would be replaced over the Dardik case, saying that he had simply confirmed his intention to “advance [Bar Kalifa’s] appointment in accordance with procedures” after interviewing him several months prior to the Channel 14 appearance.

He also claimed that reports to the contrary were “a complete lie” and “part of a political campaign directed against the government”.