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Katz denies urging replacement of IDF West Bank for detaining ‘violent settler’ after military backlash

The Israeli defence minister seemed to announce the move back a potential replacement on live TV, but later said his meaning had been deliberately distorted

August 3, 2026 15:38
GettyImages-2271523831.jpg
Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz, (L), Yossi Dagan, head of the Shomron Regional Council (C), and Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich (C-R) attend a ceremony to mark the re-establishment of the Sa-Nur settlement in the West Bank on April 19, 2026 (Getty Images)

By

Jacob Jaffa

2 min read
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Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz has denied that he ordered the IDF to sack its most senior soldier in the West Bank, a day after apparently doing so on live television.

During an interview with Channel 14 on Sunday, Katz seemed to announce that Major General Avi Bluth, head of the IDF’s Central Command, would be replaced and backed Major General Dado Bar Kalifa, who currently leads the army’s Personnel Directorate, to fill the role.

The row emerged over the renewal of an administrative restraining order against Tal Yinon Dardik, a West Bank settler accused of involvement in an attack on the Palestinian village of Khirbet Humsa.

Dardik, who lives in an “outpost" – a type of settlement considered illegal under Israeli law – is alleged to have been among a group of settlers who stripped a Palestinian resident naked, clamped his genitals in zip ties and paraded him around the village, allegations which he denies.

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Topics:

West Bank

IDF

Israel Katz

Israeli Politics

Eyal Zamir

Settlers

settlements

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