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Senior Labour sources tell JC: No chance Jeremy Corbyn can rejoin after his ally Diane Abbott was readmitted

Any attempt by former party leader ‘wouldn’t get past National Executive Committee’

August 3, 2026 18:29
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Then Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn in 2016 with Diane Abbot, his ally and at the time shadow health secretary (Jeff J Mitchell/Getty)

By

Lorin Bell-Cross

2 min read
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Senior Labour sources have told the JC that Jeremy Corbyn would not be allowed to rejoin the Labour Party should he attempt to.

The former Labour leader’s close ally Diane Abbott, the veteran left-wing MP for Hackney North and Stoke Newington, was last week readmitted after a suspension and a formal warning.

Jewish communal organisations have expressed serious concerns about her readmission to the party.

Labour’s decision to restore the whip came after the completion of an investigation into remarks she initially made in a letter to the Observer in 2023, suggesting Jews do not experience racism, but rather “prejudice” similar to that that experienced by “redheads”.

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Topics:

Jeremy Corbyn

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