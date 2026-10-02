Exclusive: Ireland may have breached football rules in Israel clash, says former FA chair

“This was compounded by inflammatory remarks by the Irish football manager which inevitably included references to the well-worn ‘genocide’ falsehood.”

Bernstein described the conduct surrounding the match and in the game itself as “characterised by patently insulting, inappropriate and unsportsmanlike behaviour”.

Members of the Republic of Ireland team stand with their heads bowed at the bench as the Israeli national anthem is played before the UEFA Nations League Group B3 between Israel and Republic of Ireland in Debrecen, Hungary, September 27, 2026. (Credit: Attila KISBENEDEK / AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images

“The pre-match buildup was disrupted as the Irish team voted on whether they should play. The Irish team wore black armbands in an unmistakable anti-Israel gesture; one of which was taken off and waved in celebration by a player who had just scored.

“The Irish team refused to shake hands with their opponents and Irish heads were ‘symbolically’ bowed when the Israeli national anthem was played.

“It was an insult to the multi-ethnic and diverse Israeli squad which includes Muslims and Druze proudly playing alongside their fellow Jewish countrymen.”

Bernstein believes Uefa should consider whether the conduct breached its regulations.

“These are behaviours that would normally be taken up by Uefa, and we will have to see if that is the case on this occasion. I consider it highly likely that Ireland’s petulant and divisive stunts breached the rules governing international football.”

Republic of Ireland fans display a Palestine flag in the stands in protest of Israel during the UEFA Nations League 2026/27 group phase match between Republic of Ireland and Austria at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, October 01, 2026 (Credit: Charles McQuillan/Getty Images) Getty Images

Bernstein further accused the Football Association of Ireland of applying a different standard to Israel. “The Football Association of Ireland hasn’t only made a mockery of the traditions and customs of international football. By singling out Israel they have betrayed their own ignorance,” he said.

“No such qualms existed when Hamas’ financiers in Qatar came to Dublin for a friendly fixture. Nor did its national cricket team, who saw fit to welcome the Taliban-controlled Afghanistan this summer.”

He also praises the Israeli side for not responding to the provocation: “The Israeli FA and its players have shown admirable restraint in the face of such flagrant provocation. They possibly reason that if they had risen to the bait, they would have been treated disproportionately.”

Bernstein also criticises in his piece the West Midlands Police’s “shambolic” handling of the events surrounding Maccabi Tel Aviv's supporters, accusing the force of capitulating “to threats of antisemitic Islamists in Birmingham”.

On November 19, the JC will host David Bernstein for an in-depth conversation on football’s power to bridge borders and unite communities. For tickets, scroll down [Missing Credit]

He also said Uefa Euro 2028 launch event, which was accompanied by a pro-Palestinian protest, was again “hijacked by the same anti-Israel fanatics”.

Bernstein argued that football should stay separate from politics, but admits that this principle, which he has followed “for decades”, is becoming harder to maintain, likely to the “extreme irritation of the silent majority”.

“Taking the knee, the wearing of armbands and other symbolic adornments, displaying inappropriate flags, lighting the Wembley arch and commentators airing their ignorant prejudices. These are all examples of an increasing trend which is out of hand,” he said.

A protestor wearing a Irish themed balaclava is seen protesting against the fixture versus Israel, October 1, 2026 (Credit: Charles McQuillan/Getty Images) Getty Images

He concludes by warning that we can expect “further edifying scenes from the Irish” once again when Israel and Ireland meet again on Sunday.

“There can, however, be no reasonable chance of ridding such pathetic gesturing from the sport unless Europe’s governing football body steps in and calls out the Irish FA. I know I won’t be alone in having very low expectations.”

Bernstein became Manchester City chairman in 1998, overseeing the club during its recovery from the brink of relegation, and became chairman of the FA in January 2011. He was awarded a CBE in the 2014 New Year Honours for services to football

His book, We Were Really There, written with Tim Rich, is primarily the story of Bernstein's time at Manchester City, drawing on previously unpublished boardroom minutes, legal documents and memorandums to detail how the club was rescued from a period of severe financial and sporting difficulty.

We Were Really There by David Bernstein with Tim Rich (Pitch Publishing) is available on Amazon

On November 19, the JC will host David Bernstein for an in-depth conversation on football’s power to bridge borders and unite communities. Tickets are available here