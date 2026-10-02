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Exclusive: Ireland may have breached football rules in Israel clash, says former FA chair

David Bernstein blasted anti-Israel activism in football ahead of the return fixture on Sunday - and called on Uefa to act

October 2, 2026 15:47
GettyImages-169052470.jpg
FA Chairman David Bernstein looks on during the Barclays Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Sunderland at White Hart Lane in London, May 19, 2013 (Credit: Ian Walton/Getty Images)

By

Daniel Ben-David

3 min read
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Former Manchester City and English FA chairman David Bernstein has accused the Republic of Ireland of potentially breaching international football rules during their controversial match against Israel in Hungary, claiming the fixture was turned into an anti-Israel protest.

In an op-ed for the JC, Bernstein also criticised the “shambolic” handling of Maccabi Tel Aviv supporters at Aston Villa’s Villa Park and accused Uefa Euro 2028 launch in London of being again “hijacked” by anti-Israel protesters.

But Bernstein reserved his strongest criticism for the Israel-Ireland fixture, which was moved from Dublin to Hungary amid security concerns and opposition to Israel’s participation.

“Matters reached a new low in the build-up and playing of the recent Israel v Republic of Ireland game,” Bernstein wrote. “Not only was the fixture relocated from Dublin to Hungary due to fears of local protests, but there were concerted efforts within Ireland to prevent their country’s footballers even taking the field.

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Topics:

Football

Israeli football

Maccabi Tel Aviv

Ireland

Sport

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