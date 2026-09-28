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Irish players’ hostility ‘stems from ignorance,’ claims Israeli goalkeeper

Daniel Peretz also apologised to fans for his side’s ‘embarrassing’ performance, which saw them beaten 3-0 in a politically charged match

September 28, 2026 14:18
Peretz.jpg
Daniel Peretz during the Championship play-off semi-final second leg between Southampton and Middlesbrough on May 9, 2026 (Getty Images)

By

Hayley Cregor

2 min read
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Israel’s national team goalkeeper has apologised for his team’s ‘embarrassing’ performance against the Republic of Ireland on Sunday night, but insisted that the opposition’s hostility to his country throughout the politically charged match “stems from ignorance”.

Daniel Peretz, who plays his club football at EFL side Southampton, said the Israeli team was overwhelmed by the emotion surrounding the match, which they ultimately lost 3-0.

Speaking to Channel 5 Sports after the final whistle, Peretz said the players had arrived determined to win but admitted that the intensity of the occasion affected their performance.

“We came into this game with a lot of emotion, and it hurt us,” Peretz said. “We lost some of our concentration.”

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Topics:

Football

Israeli football

Ireland

Israel

Manor Solomon

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