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Irish team wore black armbands and snubbed pre-match handshake for Israel fixture

The two teams met in the first round of the Uefa Nations League in a match blighted by political tension both before and after the whistle

September 28, 2026 11:28
IsrIre.jpg
Israel's captain, Manor Solomon, and Irish defender Jake O'Brien Adam clash during the Uefa Nations League group match between Israel and the Republic of Ireland in Debrecen, Hungary, on September 27, 2026 (Getty Images)

By

Hayley Cregor

3 min read
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Ireland’s footballers declined a pre-match handshake and sported black armbands for their controversial fixture against Israel on Sunday night.

The Irish side secured the first win of its Uefa Nations League campaign, beating the Jewish State 3-0 in a match marked by political tension before and after kick-off.

The fixture was played at the Nagyerdei Stadium in Hungary in front of a sparse crowd, with the Football Association of Ireland (FAI) having confirmed beforehand that it would not facilitate ticket sales to Irish supporters because of “operational challenges and safety and security concerns”.

Ireland had already declined to host the game domestically following pressure from a number of current and former players, lodging a request with Uefa to move it to a neutral venue, which was granted in June.

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Topics:

Football

Israeli football

Ireland

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