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Ireland v Israel to take place at neutral venue and without fans over pro-Palestine protest fears

Ireland had been scheduled to host Israel in the Uefa Nations League in Dublin on October 4

June 12, 2026 17:02
GettyImages-1733969188.jpg
Palestine flags among the Irish fans during a Euro 2024 qualifier match against Greece on October 13, 2023 (photo: Charles McQuillan / Getty Images)

By

Ben Conway

2 min read

The Irish national football team’s home fixture against Israel due to take place this October will now be held overseas, in a neutral venue and behind closed doors.

Uefa approved the request to move the match out of Ireland.

The Football Association of Ireland (FAI) said that “decision to fulfil the fixture has been made in the interest of Irish football”.

It added it was “deeply conscious of the suffering and devastation being endured by civilians in Gaza”, but that “operational challenges could impact on the delivery of the game on home soil”.

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Topics:

Ireland

Israeli football

Football

Sport

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