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Ireland football team votes by ‘significant majority’ to play against Israel

Only the goalkeeper dropped out, saying he wanted to ‘stand up for something bigger’

September 27, 2026 13:00
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Republic of Ireland during the international friendly match against Qatar at Aviva Stadium in may , 2026 (Image: Getty Images)

By

Jamie Shapiro

2 min read
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Ireland’s national football team has voted by a “significant majority” to play their a Uefa Nations League match against Israel tonight.

There had been pressure on the team to boycott the 7.45pm fixture in Debrecen, Hungary, including from activist group Irish Sport for Palestine, which ran a “Stop The Game” campaign. 

The match will be the first of two between the countries, with the second scheduled for next Saturday in Bačka Topola, Serbia.

An "extensive conversation" reportedly took place between team members yesterday about whether today’s match would be played.

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Topics:

Football

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