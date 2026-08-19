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Exclusive: Israeli football stars Daniel Peretz and Manor Solomon on the joy and challenge of playing in England

Southampton’s goalkeeper and West Ham’s new winger talk about the new season and post-October 7 hostility

August 19, 2026 17:00
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Manor Solomon and Daniel Peretz (Images: Getty)

By

Yoav Borowitz

6 min read
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They are the football heroes being cheered on by fans of some of England’s biggest clubs as they carry their hopes for glory this season.

But Daniel Peretz and Manor Solomon are also stars for the Israeli national side - and believe that every time they step onto the pitch they represent their country and their people as Jews.

And they have the backing of a national manager who contends that they are “exemplary athletes and human beings” who represent “light” in the battle against “darkness and hatred”.

Now the stars and the members of their entourage have spoken to the JC as the new season gets underway.

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Topics:

Football

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