Southampton’s new goalkeeper Daniel Peretz is no stranger to the limelight, both in sport and as the husband of singer-songwriter Noa Kirel – Israel’s leading pop star.

Exclusive: Israeli football stars Daniel Peretz and Manor Solomon on the joy and challenge of playing in England



👇Full story linked below pic.twitter.com/cmt5Uwqf8R — The Jewish Chronicle (@JewishChron) August 19, 2026

The national team star cherishes his identity, he tells the JC, saying: "I am not only a football player, I am also an Israeli and a Jew. Therefore, I represent my country and my people every time I step on the pitch.”

Peretz, 26 is particularly appreciative of the backing he has had since October 7 and the ensuing war: “The support I have been receiving from Israelis and Jews all over the world has been tremendous and it helped me a lot. I am very privileged to be doing what I'm doing."

Daniel Peretz with pop star wife Noa Kirel (Image: Courtesy)

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For Solomon, 27 success with West Ham has been instant, scoring a goal on his debut in the Championship after signing from Tottenham.

The winger’s contribution gave the London team a draw away at Burnley, in the first game of their campaign to return to the Premier League after relegation last season.

Both players consider themselves to be almost "part British" after spending a considerable part of their career in England and growing to love the country and its culture.

Solomon is the fifth Israeli to represent West Ham, after Eyal Berkovic, Yaniv Katan, Yossi Benayoun, Tal Ben Haim and manager Avram Grant.

A small number of West Ham supporters had objected to the £5m signing of the Israeli, who has been vocal in his support for his country.

After October 7, he wrote on Instagram that “Israel has the right to defend itself” and urged followers to “Pray for Israel”.

Responding to the viral “All Eyes on Rafah” slogan in early 2024 which raised concern over the IDF campaign in Gaza, he posted, “Where were your eyes on October 7?”

He has also spoken publicly about campaigning for Israeli captives and explaining Israel’s position to teammates.

Following Solomon’s signing, the news channel Al Jazeera quoted a West Ham supporter who “inherently” disagrees with Solomon’s social media posts “in regard to what I believe is a genocide in Gaza” and said: “There is no denying he is a good footballer, but team spirit and a connection between the club and fans is the most important thing this season.

“This signing could have a negative impact on both of those things.”

Some fans objected to the signing on social media, posting "Free Palestine" in response.

But this is not Solomon’s first exposure to such enmity. While with Tottenham last season, he was out on loan at the Spanish club Villareal, where he was confronted by anti-Israel banners both in home and away matches.

Solomon is determined to ignore the naysayers, announcing upon signing for his new club: "West Ham is a massive club in England with a massive fan base.

"We need to start building something beautiful here. I am really happy to be a part of it."

Former Israel and West Ham star Berkovic is now a sports pundit for Israeli television.

He told the JC before the first game of the season: "I believe Solomon is going to be a success at West Ham. I know some fans had issues with the club signing an Israeli player but I'm sure that as soon as they'll see his first dribble they will fall in love."

Israeli national team manager Ran Ben Shimon celebrates the strength that enables Solomon and Peretz to withstand the extraordinary hostility they encounter because of their identity.

The former centre back who won 34 caps playing for Israel tells the JC: "In the last few years to be an Israeli abroad, and definitely a high-profile Israeli football player, has not been easy, to say the least.

“Solomon experienced it first-hand but also we, as the Israeli national football team, had and still have to face all different kinds of hardships – things that are said against us and our country and also even teams that don't want to play against us.

“We even don't have a home, which is maybe the most difficult thing. Because Israel is still not allowed to host international games in its country.

“So the situation is very difficult, but I believe you cannot fight hatred with hatred and you cannot eliminate darkness with darkness. Only with light.

“And for me, both Manor Solomon and Daniel Peretz are exemplary athletes and human beings that know how to behave kindly and professionally in every surrounding in every country.

“And this is why they still succeed in very difficult circumstances."

Ben Shimon is effusive in his praise for Southampton goalkeeper Peretz, saying: "His ability to cope with whatever comes his way – doesn't matter how big or how tough or how challenging – is just unbelievable to me.

“And this is exactly what you want from your goalkeeper. I think Southampton got itself a player who embodies so many attributes that are very difficult to find in one person".

Peretz started his career at Israel's biggest club, Maccabi Tel Aviv and after excelling there as well as in the national team, he moved to one of the world's greatest clubs, Bayern Munich and then Hamburg.

The blond Israel joined Southampton in mid-season in January, when the Saints – as their fans know them - were ranked 15th.

Peretz quickly proved himself, and after his arrival by the end of the season the team had surged to fourth in the league, giving them a coveted place in the Championship Playoffs, with a coveted place in the Premier League in sight.

Southampton beat Middlesborough over the two legs of playoffs, with Peretz conceding only one goal in the games.

The next game should have been the final playoff in a packed Wembley Stadium against Hull City for the lucrative Premier League prize.

Unfortunately, the disastrous scandal of ‘Spygate’ struck: it emerged Southampton's young German manager Tonda Eckert had authorized staff members to film rival teams’ training sessions. The practice is permitted in Europe but breaches English Football League regulations. The punishment was the expulsion of Southampton from the playoffs and a four-point penalty to start the season.

Peretz in action

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Yet the indefatigable Peretz sees only the positives as he looks to the future after signing a new four-year contract in the summer.

He tells the JC: "I'm really excited to start this season already. We had a great run for a few months last season and we hope to keep it up now starting this new campaign.

"Of course, I felt very disappointed because we were very deserving of playing for the right to advance to the Premier League.

"Every time we stepped on the pitch we delivered, and we really did what we needed to do to be promoted.

“But it is what it is and now we have some unfinished business from last season. This season, we will go out there and do our best to achieve what we set to accomplish."

As for Solomon, he is delighted to have got off the mark on his debut, telling the West Ham website: “I was really, really happy with my first goal for the club."

Now he is looking to his first game at home, against London rivals Charlton Athletic on Saturday.

Solomon was eager to pay tribute to the supporters ahead of the game, saying: “I want to thank the fans for the support they’ve shown me, in my first game in front of them.

“I was really happy to play in front of them, and I’m really looking forward to the Charlton game now. Their support is really important for us, and we’re going to need them throughout the season.”

Whatever the season brings, both Solomon and Peretz have already overcome challenges that dwarf anything they are likely to encounter on a football pitch.