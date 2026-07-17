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Police chief who presided over Maccabi-Villa scandal walked away from job with almost £60,000

Craig Guildford stepped down after ‘damning’ report into his force’s handling of the ‘Israeli fan ban’ match

July 17, 2026 17:34
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Chief Constable Craig Guildford of West Midlands Police (Parliament TV)

By

Mark Wood

4 min read
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The former chief constable of West Midlands Police who “retired” following the scandal over the force’s decision to recommend a ban on Maccabi Tel Aviv football fans walked away from the job with £57,800, it has emerged.

Craig Guildford stepped away from his role in January following a “damning” report into how WMP had behaved in the run up to the Israeli side’s match with Aston Villa in November the previous year.

Announcing Guildford’s retirement in January, West Midlands Police and Crime Commissioner Simon Foster said he had acted with “honour and in the best interests of our region”.

The Labour PCC added that he was pleased “this outcome has been reached having regard to due process and the law that has prevented what might otherwise have been a complex procedure that would have caused significant distraction, impact and cost to West Midlands Police and the wider West Midlands”.

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Topics:

Maccabi Tel Aviv

Birmingham

Amsterdam

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