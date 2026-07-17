Police chief who presided over Maccabi-Villa scandal walked away from job with almost £60,000

Revealing the amount given to Guildford on his X account, shadow Justice Secretary Nick Timothy said: “Under pressure from Islamists and antisemites, West Midlands Police lied to justify banning Israeli fans from Villa Park. The scandal brought down the chief constable. These accounts show he was given £57,800.

“Remember: the police covered up intelligence showing Islamists planned to arm themselves to attack the Israelis. Then fabricated intelligence to blame the Israelis. And then they lied about it.”

According to WMP’s draft statement of accounts for 2025/26, posted by Mr Timothy on X, Guildford’s basic salary was £220,000 a year, with £65,900 pension contributions on top.

The additional payment of £57,800 was described as “compensation for loss of office”.

A report from His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary Sir Andy Cooke was described as “damning” by the home secretary Shabana Mahmood who told MPs that she no longer had confidence in Guildford.

Foster acknowledged Cooke’s report “set out significant preliminary concerns and shortcomings in relation to the preparation and planning by West Midlands Police”, but also thanked Guildford for “the many positive achievements and contributions” during his tenure as chief constable and thanked him for his service.

WMP’s decision to recommend a ban on Maccabi fans has been hugely contested.

In November, the JC first revealed that their portrayal of events involving Maccabi Tel Aviv fans in Amsterdam in 2024 was contradicted by official Dutch reports.

The mayor of Amsterdam also told the JC that she did not recognise figures cited by West Midlands Police in their reports.

The force also came under significant criticism for providing inaccurate information to the Home Affairs Select Committee.

Senior officers from the force wrongly claimed that members of the Jewish community backed their decision to ban the Maccabi fans, something which they later apologised for.

Similarly, the force’s intelligence report contained a reference to a fixture between Maccabi and West Ham United that never took place. Guildford initially denied that this was the result of a so-called “hallucination” by artificial intelligence software, but was forced to admit this was correct and apologise earlier this week.

Senior Conservative politicians had been calling for Guildford’s resignation after his second testimony before the Home Affairs Select Committee.

There, he admitted that WMP had been aware of a potential threat to Maccabi fans by locals wanting to arm themselves, but had avoided telling the MPs this fact before because it was the first time they had “asked for that detail”.

Reacting to Guildford’s resignation, Shabana Mahmood said: “The findings of the Chief Inspector were damning. They set out a catalogue of failings that have harmed trust in West Midlands Police.”

The home secretary said that by stepping down he had done “the right thing” and paid tribute to his “years of service”.

However shadow home secretary Chris Philp said that Guildford should have been sacked rather than be allowed to resign.

“Craig Guildford disgraced himself and his force.. he should have been fired by the Labour Police and Crime Commissioner - but he was too weak to act. Craig Guildford’s move to retire is simply not good enough. He should now face gross misconduct proceedings through an IOPC investigation - which can continue even after retirement or resignation. I will now be writing to the IOPC to call for this.”

Phil Rosenberg, President of the Board of Deputies, said that it was right that Guildford depart his role after the “calamitous handling” of the fixture and its aftermath.

He added: “We are grateful to the Home Secretary and politicians across all the main parties for the clear stance they have taken on this matter, including the work of the Home Affairs Select Committee and HMIC in getting to the facts.”

A spokesperson for the West Midlands Police and Crime Commissioner, said: “On the 16th January the former Chief Constable Craig Guildford retired with immediate effect. There is no mechanism via which a Police and Crime Commissioner can prevent a Chief Constable retiring or resigning.

“Mr Guildford stepped down following months of scrutiny from the PCC and many others after West Midlands Police made the decision to recommend to the Birmingham City Council Safety Advisory Group a ban on away fans attending the Europa League football match between Aston Villa and Maccabi Tel Aviv on 6 November 2025.

“The Commissioner has to act in accordance with due process and the law. Mr Guildford was legally entitled to 3 months’ pay in lieu of notice, plus any outstanding leave. He received no more than the bare minimum he was contractually entitled to.

“The alternative was for Mr Guildford to remain in post until April 2026, work his 3-month notice period, and be paid his salary as Chief Constable, continuing to make operational decisions and lead the force.

“This would clearly not have been in the interests of the public or West Midlands Police. Retirement with immediate effect was both the most efficient and cost-effective outcome and ensured continuity of operational leadership within West Midlands Police.”